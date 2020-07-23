To the editor:
Dear Gov. Sununu:
As all Americans know, President Donald Trump has sent federal officers to Portland, Oregon, where every ranking state and local official has told him they are not wanted. They are vicious and indiscriminate in their violence and breaches of the law. Nonetheless, Trump says he plans to send they them to other cities and states. Eventually that could include New Hampshire? Gov Chris Sununu, for the good of the Democracy please denounce this practice, stop it now. Here's why:
Oregon’s governor told Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf, “Please take your officers home. They are only escalating things here in the city and you need to go home.”
That escalation includes gassing peaceful protestors, shooting one protester right between the eyes with a rubber bullet causing him serious injury and the baton beating of a 53-year-old Navy veteran and graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy.
Oregon Public Broadcasting also reports, “Federal law enforcement officers have been using unmarked vehicles to drive around downtown Portland and detain protesters since at least July 14. Personal accounts and multiple videos posted online show the officers driving up to people, detaining individuals with no explanation of why they are being arrested, and driving off.”
The Navy veteran, U.S. Naval Academy alum told OPB he came to the protest “when I saw Pinochet-type behavior from our own government…. I wanted to go down there to tell them that I believed they were not following their oath to the Constitution. That was my goal.” When he tried, he got pepper sprayed and whacked several times with a baton breaking his hand in two places.
Please Governor Sununu, for him and all of us, denounce this affront to our Constitution and our Democracy before it is too late.
Leonard Hill
Sandwich
