To the editor:
This will address the following Zoning Amendment which will be on the Ossipee March 9, 2021 ballot as Article 7.
“Article 7. By Petition: To see if the Town will vote to amend Article 3.2 Zoning Map of the Ossipee Zoning Ordinance to change the zoning classification of Tax Map 126, Lot 018 from Residential District back to Commercial District.”
Article 7 is misleading because it is requesting this residential lot go back to commercial when it never has been commercial. The piece of property referred to has ALWAYS been residential as evidenced on the town map exhibited in the planning board office.
The owner of this property intends to operate his commercial logging business on the property. Changing the zoning from residential to commercial is classified as “spot zoning” which means changing the zoning classification of a property for the sole benefit of the landowner at the detriment of the surrounding property owners and has been ruled by the State of New Hampshire as illegal.
For clarification this property is located at 44 Route 28 and is surrounded by four other residential properties. These residents live at their properties 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Changing the zoning from residential to commercial would only benefit the owner and WOULD be a detriment to the surrounding property owners.
Allowing this amendment to pass would set a precedent for future zoning amendments affecting YOUR own residential neighborhood’s quality of life and the effect on property values.
For the sake of our residential neighborhood and possibly yours in the future we urge Ossipee voters to vote NO on Article 7 on March 9th!
Lee and Ruth Gridley
Ossipee
