To the editor:
A telling headline in Saturday’s The Conway Daily Sun: “Keeping Our Lakes Safe.” That sums up why the Earth is in distress and children will face more disease and environmental catastrophes. We are guests here. Act like it. Remember learning to share? Well, we share this place, including waterways, with other species who leave no trace like humans.
Keep “our” lakes safe? That’s the dialect of human supremacy, the seed that set this stage for every exploitation of nature and other humans.
Well, don’t you know God put this all here for us? So, children, looking at your society, how is that working out? If we don’t stop using fossil fuels and eating animals, nothing will be safe.
It’s a wrong-minded perception that nature belongs to “us.” Her laws will always supersede man’s laws. She’s had a few billion years to create perfection. We’ve had about ten thousand to ruin it.
No, the lakes, waterways, oceans, forests, this entire ecosystem are shared, interdependent, symbiotic and every cell of her living body requires a specific recipe to thrive optimally.
The natural world is not ours and what we have practiced has resulted in what is unfolding today.
We are the invasive species causing these problems.
We are losing global health, rain forests, native species, clean air, water, safe and healthy food.
Marine animals are starving, oceans are choking with excess Co2, animal agriculture is depleting everything and Americans consume like there’s a Planet B.
Keep our lakes (and planet) safe, but not for just humans, for the marine life, waterfowl, wildlife, and all species who also require habitat that is theirs, not merely for the invasive species that has littered the planet unlike any other species.
We should apologize for polluting their homes and habitats.
I hope people watch a new film by Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix, “The End of Medicine,” a new feature-length documentary about zoonotic diseases, which threaten the health and lives of the entire human population.
Keep our planet safe. Stop being an invasive species.
Laura Slitt
Bartlett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.