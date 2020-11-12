To the editor:
I want to thank poll workers in Bartlett, some new, some stalwart returns, for their stellar job keeping lines moving and providing a safe, calm experience in these trying times.
In that bitter wind blowing powder off the school roof, long lines awaited casting their votes. As I waited I thought, behind our masks, underneath the veneer of political categorizing and social labels, lives human beings born not anything other than human beings.
For me to have been standing in line chatting with people, the seed that resulted in my life, their life, all life to unfold, began a very very long time ago. All the way back to the beginning of time. Imagine.
I think what matters most to me is to live in a just and humane society, no labels, no categories, only compassion for all who suffer. I need not ask a hurt child or distressed crying teen, are you a Democrat or Republican, Jewish or Christian, rich or poor. I only need provide comfort and assistance as best possible.
While these times are wrenching, unsettling, profound, I see them as growing pains. Society experiences these during great upheaval that come to the fore when dramatic change is needed. We do seem to wait till crisis abounds before making necessary changes, be those changes in diet after a heart attack, pulling closer to family after a death, or throwing hats in the political realm when all things political appear, "Meshugenah" as do these times.
I see we are at this crossroads in the history of this nation, and on this small, distressed, overused globe we inhabit. I think these times require deep thinking and drastic change to enable the miraculous recipe that allowed life to unfold to thrive. We can all, I can do better to protect our environment.
The real work continues. Be good to your mother. She gave you life.
Laura Slitt
Bartlett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.