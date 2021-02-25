To the editor:
I've spoken to Bartlett selectmen's office at least three times regarding the political billboard still disgracing the town near Patch's Market.
Trump lost. Then he turned his violent infantile character on our election system and when that failed to garner his valid loss into a fraudulent win he turned his gunslinger mob onto the U.S. Capitol.
I spoke to Mr. Patch regarding the removal of the Trump billboard that remains a mockery and insult to those of us who see him and some in his party for who they are. Imposters with total self-serving interests at what heart they still have. Now it's past time to move ahead and remove that billboard. If it is not removed soon, I'll risk taking it down myself.
The selectman's office forwarded me to the DOT in Lancaster. I've placed a call to them and await their response.
Time to move on from the Trump debacle and as they say in Judaism, Tikun Olam, heal and repair what the nightmare in chief perpetuated upon the nation so weakened from his absence of moral compass and predatory initiatives.
I'd like to hear what Steve Steiner thinks Trump's accomplishments are as his greatest president ever! If the billboard isn't down soon, I will remove it and it will be worth the trouble.
Laura Slitt
Bartlett
