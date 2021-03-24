To the editor:
Not only is there food insecurity, as mentioned in the Food Bank article on March 24, the concept of good nutrition has been hijacked by big ags marketing, resulting in Americans with massive rates of reversible and preventable food-related diseases.
The documentaries (most on Netflix, YouTube or Prime) “Vegucated,” “Food Choices,” “Eating You Alive,” “Harnessing The Power of Plant Based Foods,” “What The Health,” “Fat, Sick and Nearly Dead,” “Forks Over Knives,” “Plant Pure Nation” and others depict the real issue of food insecurity, related to eating animals, where the lion’s share of resources are used and abused. Hippocrates said, “Let food be thy medicine, let medicine be thy food.”
According to USDA Research Service, the United States uses 646 million acres of land to graze cows. Another 124 million acres are used to grow feed. Seventy-seven million acres are used to produce food.
Seventy-seven billion “farmed animals” are fattened annually, globally, while billions of children remain food insecure.
Research how your taxes are spent through USDA Farm Bill. Therein is the political failure of both parties to subsidize healthy food over what has caused western disease, food insecurity, and the recent outbreak of COVID-19, one of several zoonotic diseases — more pending, from animals to humans.
Children wearing masks and yet the cause is ignored? And saying I don’t care about the unborn? It’s this society that exposes them to diseases now seen in younger children like atherosclerosis, leading to heart disease, hyperlipidemia, dementia and more. Whole plant-based foods don’t manifest in these diseases.
I’ve been accused of caring more for animals than the unborn. Some truth to that given the state of environmental collapse underway from humans. Bringing babies into a world of violence, chemical toxicity, environmental collapse, resource depletion by no other species than human, seems counter intuitive. I do advocate for a just, peaceful, humane, well-nourished and ethical society, not one threatening their future because the human/animal violence link is ignored.
See well-checked facts on the consequences of raising 77 billion farmed animals on a finite planet already in distress; cowspiracy.com/facts.
Feed children, NOT farmed animals.
Laura Slitt
Bartlett
