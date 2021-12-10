To the editor:
Dr. Lazaron, your column in Saturday's Sun, warrants a rapid response, like the one missing from the medical and agriculture industries regarding the cause of zoonotic and degenerative disease, using animals as farm products. Truth is rare these days as we suffer the consequences of our own habits.
The reasoning that those of us who refuse vaccines are misinformed, or trying to capitalize on this horrific zoonotic virus that promises to continue, given no attention to cause, are off base. I'd argue from many years of research that our pharma-ruled, treatment-based medical industry has betrayed the public since I was a child, ate the standard American diet, got ill from it, and watched every family member die from it. I see this still this occurring and add in more pandemics from animals infecting humans, as all are.
The origin of zoonotic viruses and degenerative diseases must come to the fore if humanity is to ever be free of them. Adopting optimal nutritional excellence, as thousands of lifestyle doctors are promoting, (plantbasedtelehealth.com, plantbasedocs.com, nutriciously.com/vegan-doctors), with stellar results in disease reversal, the elephant in the room is ignored, is why we are resistant to information being shoved down our throats just as vaccines are being shoved into our bodies.
So excuse my skepticism, but it is well-founded in the courses I've taken in plant-based nutrition, the lifestyle doctors whose books I've read, and the hundreds of presentations I've attended on disease reversal, optimal nutrition to fight and survive COVID, and how pharmaceutical companies (that have liability protection for vaccines?) skew data for FDA approval.
I suggest listening to a very telling two-part panel discussion — perspectives media will never discuss — on "The Truth About Pharmaceuticals and The Medical Industry," including a panel of ex-pharmaceutical representatives exposing the truth, as well all presentations by Dr. Pam Popper, Dr. Joel Fuhrman, Dr. David Katz, Dr. Alan Goldhamer, Dr. Doug Lisle, Dr. Milton Mills, Dr. Neal Barnard, Dr. Garth Brookes, Dr. Scott Harrington, Dr. Brooke Goldner, Dr. T. Colin Campbell, Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn Jr., Dr. Michael Greger, specifically in N.H., Dr. Christina Millar, are just some of the lifestyle doctors who are honoring their oath, "First Do No Harm." pandemicfreeworld.com
Laura Slitt
Bartlett
