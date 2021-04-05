To the editor:
At least 20 of the ships in the Suez Canal are carrying livestock, according to marine tracking data, raising concerns about the welfare of the animals if the logjam becomes protracted.
Live export ships are used to transport thousands of animals per ship, across oceans and are referred to as “floating gas chambers” due to the fumes from animal waste that builds up.
In a 2020 Bloomberg news article, we read that a live export ship carrying 43 crew and 5,800 cattle on board that overturned during stormy weather in the East China Sea has renewed concern about animal welfare issues in the live export trade in Australia and New Zealand.
In the U.S., thousands of tractor-trailer trucks transport farmed animals, most under a year of age, from one hell to their last, the slaughterhouse. No food, no water, no mercy.
The best way to end these venues of suffering is to adopt the diet that prevents disease in the first place. Eat from the garden. The slaughterhouse is ugly.
Albert Einstein said, “Our task must be to free ourselves by widening our circle of compassion to embrace all living creatures and the whole of nature in its beauty.”
Laura Slitt
Bartlett
