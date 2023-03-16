In May, Brendan Elwell will be taken from his cell in the Ossipee jail, brought across the street to Superior Court, where his interview with the Carroll County sheriff regarding his crime of mutilating, skinning and killing multiple cats and kittens will be heard.
Is the perpetrator of these heinous violations upon animals a victim as well, of a society so steeped in violence to animals, it reaps the consequences of its own moral schizophrenia?
Elwell will be judged in a courtroom in which most will return home to feast upon animals that were equally tortured, mutilated and skinned. That's the perverse conundrum this society has lived with since humans first "domesticated" non-human beings and forced them to live under human will and domination — by brute force — without their consent or even a second thought about the immense suffering we inflict upon them.
The same society that cringes at Elwell's crimes against those who are deemed "pets," will happily polish their guns for the trespass made legal, into the woods, where they will take animals without their consent, to mutilate, skin and kill them.
Some will look forward to that trip with their children, to the camp in the woods. They'll open the "tackle" box, grab the hooks, pierce the live "bait," cast off, and hook fish who will suffocate slowly. They will teach their children to skin and cut up those fish, alive. It's normal right?
Then they'll return home to a dinner of mutilated, skinned, tortured animals they had no problem allowing others to cut the throats of, animals who never agreed, gave permission, consent to have their one life ended by the force and domination used to legally torture and kill them.
The economy of violence to animals thrives, as the soul and connection to nature dies and is gutted, like fish, farmed animals or hunted animals.
Man's "law" versus natural law has created blurred lines between right, wrong, moral, and immoral. The Brendan Elwell case is but a single symptom.
That is the ethically duplicitous society we live in. and why the use of force and violence permeates it. It's why no child is safe in any setting, any venue, even in their own bedrooms, schools, churches, or jobs.
Brendan Elwell is the victim of a society that feeds itself violence, manifests violence, normalizes violence, and selectively prosecutes violence. When liberty and justice for ALL have no caveat, and every baby is safe, regardless of species, we will finally evolve into the humane, civilized, healthy, ethical society we seem to think we are. Who mutilates, skins, and tortures the animals you eat?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.