To the editor:
I have been a member of the N.H. House for 43 years with a lot of ups and downs. But in the last year my time as a state representative for the people has been in name only. I find myself very angry. I hear the Speaker of the House say that the chairman of a committee that has been in Florida can have his in-person committee meeting and not wear a mask because the Department of Health and Human Services says he is an essential worker.
I have watched us have a session at UNH in Durham that required masks, yet 40 or more reps did not wear masks.
I have asked people to define in the law or examples orders by the governor where it says that a state rep or a senator does not have to follow the executive orders or the laws of the state. What makes us better than the people who voted us into office?
I don’t like wearing a mask. I have a lung problem, but I wear one out of respect for other people. I will not be attending the session on Feb. 24 and 25. I have been confined to my home for a year. I can’t take the chance of getting the virus now.
I would ask the Speaker of the House and the Health and Human Services Department that if New Hampshire reps are essential workers, why have we not been given priority to get the vaccine that will allow us to do our job safely?
At this time, I would ask the governor how he allows the session to go with 400 people. If a private business did the same thing they would be closed and fined. Do you see a double set of standards here? All people are equal and should be treated the same.
I am tired of hearing this is a free state. We live in a country of laws. We do not pick and choose who can break them and who is exempt. Let’s get the politics out of the virus and consider the health of the individuals elected to do their job. And make good decisions for the of them and their safety of their families.
I’ve written this directly to your readers because it would not be read by the people in charge in Concord.
Rep. Laura Pantelakos
Portsmouth
Dean of the N.H. House
