To the editor:
How woefully pitiful is it that 11 months into the COVID-19 pandemic we are reminded by state Reps. Jerry Knirk and Anita Burroughs that wearing masks and social distancing are the best ways to avoid transmission of the virus that has killed 559 New Hampshire residents and over 281,000 U.S. residents?
Pretty pitiful, considering their admonishments are directed to many of their fellow state representatives, predominately Republicans, who did not feel masks and social distancing were necessary at their swearing-in ceremony.
President Donald Trump has abandoned any shred of interest in managing any aspect of the pandemic, and at the state level many (Republicans) have followed suit. Governor SuNO-NO (mask requirement with no teeth, no enforceable restrictions on social distancing nor large group gatherings) is abetting this slow slide to the bottom — the swamp if you will.
Trump and many of his fans, and many elected Republicans, have taken a public health disaster and politicized it. They are aided and abetted by right wing news outlets and pundits like FOX News, Breitbart News, Steve Bannon, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Glen Beck and other loudmouths reporting wild lies and conspiracies as fact.
They all compete to be wrong first. Newcomers like One America News Network and Newsmax have attracted Trump’s attention. These stations and websites take the lies and conspiracies of Trump, Q-Anon and other whack jobs and present them in a “news-like manner” with talking heads in suits and ties and dresses.
Many Trump fans drink it all in. Trump has veered away from true Republican values. Balanced budget? Free trade? We elected a TV reality show host and failed businessman and ultimately, a true sociopath to run our country. What did you expect?
Larry Winefield
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.