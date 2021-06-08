To the editor:
I did not catch her name, but many thanks to the Conway police officer who spent some time on Pequawket Drive Sunday. There were quite a few visitors flying down the road in a hurry to get out of town. While I am not "overly" sad to see them go, I hope the town benefited from the last few visitor dollars they are leaving in Conway.
Larry Winefield
Conway
