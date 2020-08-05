To the editor:
Steve Baker’s letter to the editor heaping praise on Gov. Chris Sununu saying we are “lucky to have a governor who puts politics aside and does what is necessary to protect the health and safety of the public” would be laughable if it wasn’t so misguided.
One need only walk down Main Street in North Conway or sit along the Saco River on a Saturday afternoon to know that Mr. Sununu has not maintained balance between opening and health safety.
In New Hampshire, and specifically in the valley, numbers of those infected is starting to slowly tick upward. Had Trump’s people not convinced him to cancel the Portsmouth rally we would have had thousands (OK, many hundreds) of people maskless and jammed together celebrating who knows what.
Now we are faced with the reality that many thousands of motorcycle riders will converge on Laconia for the annual rally. Even with a handful of restrictions placed on the rally such as limiting alcohol consumption and reduced vendors there could easily be 50,000 riders. Wearing masks and social distancing? Not happening. Many riders don’t even wear helmets. The only solution to prevent total chaos is to cancel the rally. I’ve been riding for many years. The rally I attend was scheduled in Montana this year was canceled and there are typically only 5,000 to 6.000 attendees.
Gov. Sununu: Time to choose health and safety over business. Institute a state wide mask requirement, cancel the Laconia rally, and cancel any more races at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
Larry Winefield
Conway
