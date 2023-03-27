To the editor:
Call me snarky, but giving Ruth Clough so much space to spew her hatred brings The Conway Daily Sun’s editorial policy, if there even is one, to a new low.
The only specific instance Clough mentioned, in reference to “unsavory books in the schools” was an incident in the Wyndham-Raymond, Maine, school district. The only reference I saw online to this issue was a FOX News article that paraphrased a paragraph of the book. And perhaps that book should be removed. And if you were removed from a school board meeting I’ll bet it was with good reason.
But it is quite a stretch to imply that there is sexual grooming in schools and the books in their libraries. Clough’s true colors fly when she takes aim at a California “transient” as the evildoer intent on bringing the horrible way of California to her school district.
Clough is looking in the wrong direction. She should be looking down to states like Florida that are methodically removing books from the schools that talk to the history of racism and slavery, anti-LQBTQ and anti-semitism.
Those were, and still are, horrible times in this country’s history that should be taught and discussed before our kids start drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes. Guess what, Clough: The Free Staters here in New Hampshire are working toward that end; even to the point that they want an end to free education in the state.
No Ruth, no “hate comments.” Maybe a little snark and a little pity for the hate in your heart. As Jack Nicholson said in the film “As Good As It Gets,” “Go sell crazy somewhere else. We’re all stocked up.”
Larry Winefield
Conway
