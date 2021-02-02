To the editor:
I read with great interest the article in the Sun Saturday that reported on House Bill, 63-FN-A. The bill provides that the state shall not enforce, and shall reverse, any prior finding of a violation of the governor’s emergency orders regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill also provides for the annulment of an arrest or criminal conviction for violation of an emergency order issued in response to COVID-19.
My initial thought was who are the nutballs that proposed legislation that would reverse fines and annul arrests for those that helped spread COVID-19 in our state?
Duh … our Republican elected state officials, silly. Who else? The article included several notable quotes, “… the ridiculous mandates are not common sense and they do not align with science.” Wait. What? Wearing masks, social distancing and quarantining. I thought that was science. Meh…I guess not. “Whatever happened to live free or die” is another quote. When John Stark uttered “Live Free or Die. Death is not the worst of evils” I’m sure he would be happy to know that it is now our state motto and appears on our license plates as well. And the ladybug is our state insect and apple cider is our state beverage.
After consuming a couple of my favorite beverages (not cider!) I got to thinking. Maybe these nutballs are on to something. Yeah! Reverse the rules! Refunds to all that paid fines! I get it now. Then I read the “indictment log” that was right under this article. All those people arrested for drunk driving, weapons possession, possession of controlled substances. Yeah, what the hey … let’s reverse those charges and refund fines to any of those convicted.
Taken to its logical conclusion we should let the insurrectionists and white supremacists that stormed the Capitol along with our representatives in the House and Senate that support them go free without fines or penalty. You know … defund the police. We don’t need enforcement. Don’t we already know how this all ends?
Larry Winefield
Conway
