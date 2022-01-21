To the editor:
There are lies, damn lies and then there is William Marvel’s article in the Tuesday paper.
Every paragraph spews old worn out tropes, outright lies and manipulation of statistics to support his twisted view of the world. I would go way over my 300 word limit to point out all of the BS.
Dr. Anthony Faucci “an egomaniac who collectively and falsely trashes dissenting colleagues as fringe epidemiologists and uses his position to squelch debate...” You don’t have to like the guy, but how you can denigrate his knowledge of all things pandemic makes you look like...well, a buffoon.
“If polls can be trusted Republicans are more vaccine hesitant ...” Polls??? Republicans consistently viewed the virus to be less threatening than Democrats. The most commonly checked news sources for Republicans was Fox News, followed by Facebook or Instagram. For Democrats, CNN was the most popular news source, followed by The New York Times. Hmmm; maybe that has something to do with the discrepancy.
Statistics bear out “hesitancy” not polls. Your article brings nothing new to the conversation; more it reinforces a tired worn out point of view. Does The Conway Sun pay you, or do you pay the Sun to print such drivel? If any of your rant is to be believed; I have a pillow for you.
Larry Winefield
Conway
