To the editor:
Tom Eastman’s article did a good job of summarizing the spate of commercial/hotel development going on in North Conway. There sure is a lot of it.
Hopefully, the influx of tax dollars coming from this development boom of restaurants, hotels and car washes will ease the tax burden on residential home owners.
What jumped out in Eastman’s article, however, were the comments of Conway Selectman Steve Porter, the selectmen’s representative to the planning board. He criticized the site work at the Hilton hotel project located next to Domino’s Pizza, saying he was disappointed because he “specifically asked the engineers to make sure that they left trees standing along Route 16 until they had to take them down.”
Ask? You don’t ask a multimillion-dollar developer to save some trees. You have a contract or some binding document that details the development and site work and you tell them what trees to preserve.
Temporarily saving trees in a construction project is, in the grand scheme, trivial. But if the planning board is conducting business on a “could you please do this or that” basis that is scary whether it is an out of town developer/builder or a fine local company like L.A. Drew.
How much business in this town is being conducted by a nod and a wink? Are Sean and Kristin Young (owner of Leavitt’s Bakery) treated the same as the Colemans, Opechee Development, The Berry Companies or Rob Barsamian when they conduct town business? Has development in town overwhelmed our local officials? Hard to tell.
Larry Winefield
Conway
