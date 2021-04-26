To the editor:
Dave Van Note’s comments on the numbers used by short-term rental operator Scott Kudrick are spot on. And Innis’ “extrapolations” are so far beyond exaggeration as to smell like what they are spreading on the fields on West Side Road.
Kudrick is more concerned about the impact on his bottom line, and one wonders what, or who was motivating Innis to wade in. Six people in each home spending $50 per day not including rent? Highly unlikely. Five million dollars a month lost? These are scare tactics coming from the Realtors who sold homes to investors, and the STR owners who care little for the health and welfare of the town.
There is an ordinance on the books that states these businesses cannot operate in residential areas. The town needs to enforce this now.
Larry Winefield
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.