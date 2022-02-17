A letter by Town Manager Tom Holmes published Feb. 2 explains what STRs are in a simple, common-sense way. STRs are a business, period.
It is amazing how many out-of-staters are still trying to convince people that STRs are a good thing in residential neighborhoods. They are not thinking about the local people. Yes, they claim they hire locals to clean and what not, but many owners do the work themselves. For many, it’s a business.
When most people buy a house in a residential zone, they are not worried about not being able to turn it into a STR and they don’t expect their neighbor to either. Shame on towns for allowing STRs to go unchecked for so long. STRs have become a very profitable business that has driven up house prices. This may be good if you’re selling but for the rest of us, it just means higher taxes and for many locals, it puts home ownership out of reach.
Locals beware, if SB 249 is passed, towns will not be able to regulate STRs and investors will continue to buy up properties. Imagine suddenly coming home and finding out the house next to you has been turned into a STR.
Every week a new neighbor, one who is on vacation, one who is looking to have a good time and one you know nothing about. Every season you get to hear the constant noise of people coming and going. And the constant thud of a bean bag hitting the corn hole board. Your peace that you once knew will change.
So how does this benefit all? Most STR owners do not understand this. It’s not about the loud parties, it’s about the constant stream of people and the constant noise produced from STRs.
I am willing to bet that most STR owners wouldn’t want a STR next to their primary home. Bottom line, STRs are a business and the North Conway voters have spoken. They do not want them in residential zones.
