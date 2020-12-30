To the editor:
I've been thinking about writing this for sometime. So here I go; it is directed to all the drivers who use the roads in the this valley.
My big concern is the lack of knowledge on the use of a roundabout.
You only yield while waiting to enter the roundabout, never while going around or exiting. A better sign at the beginning would be merge, as I have suggested to the town engineer twice, without it going any further. Merge would put one in the mind set of traffic flow and not stopping.
I'm not against being courteous, just not in the roundabout as this impedes the flow of traffic and usefulness of the design.
Let's give it a try and see if it doesn't work better.
Larry Martin
Center Conway
