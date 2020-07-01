To the editor:
Before the next pandemic wave hits, I would love for just one Democrat, or anyone really, to blame the actual people responsible for killing most Americans: China.
Can someone please be as angry with China as you are at Trump? I realize the lazy hindsight response is to accuse Trump of killing thousands for a China virus dropped on his doorstep. I would not wish that responsibility on anyone, so unless Trump himself put out the virus magically, he was always going to be criticized for not doing enough.
Were the government and states unprepared? Yes. Were his experts all over the place regarding the virus? Yes. One day, virus is nothing to worry about, one day, it’s serious, masks good, masks bad, etc. Trump is saying things he shouldn’t, yes, but just trying to be optimistic and hopeful, I think. CDC screws up the tests at first and sets us back a month.
Despite all that, if China were honest and upfront, chances are good it would have spared hundreds of thousands of lives. Instead, China didn’t allow us in to scientifically help, deliberately withheld transmission information, altered data and made the decision not to shut down travel until late January after knowing how deadly and contagious the virus was in mid-December. What else would you expect from a Communist country. God forbid if anyone around here dares to call out the real killers. If China owns you people that bad, just move over there and live in utopia.
I am so disgusted and outraged with China. We need to get out of the China business and hold them accountable. Whomever does that will get my vote. I do know, however, that on Jan. 31 President Donald Trump banned all China flights, even against the advice of his inner circle and virus experts.
The liberals, Democrats and the mainstream media called him a xenophobe, a racist. Despite the predictable, usual, thoughtless name-calling, Trump makes a decision that probably saved thousands of lives and should be commended for that. I can’t even imagine what the country would look like had someone else been president, knowing what we know now.
Larry Day
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.