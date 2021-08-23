To the editor:
I always wanted to get my medical advice from that faux scientist with a journalism degree, Mark Guerringue.
Please Mark, tell everyone again they should be taking an experimental, complicated vaccine medicine. I thought it was "my body, my choice" for you abortion people. Oh yeah, only when it comes to killing unborn babies. Selective deaths are totally fine, but what the contradictor of copy won't tell you, many more children have died from the flu than COVID each of the past 5 years. While the liberty-hating government offices on Seavey Street lecture us about their hypocritical concern on public safety, our chaotic, open Southern border is being overrun with COVID-infested illegals, historic levels of fentanyl, dangerous criminals, etc and not one word from the Sun czar of safety.
While Dr. Guerringue applies his enormous social pressure, i wonder if he will release his compelling evidence of the long-term effects of the vaccine and mask-wearing? Doesn't matter, he pretends everyone's health and risk potential is exactly the same. Shut up and get the shot says the Surgeon General of publishing.
The two weeks to flatten the curve is now 18 months of control with no end in sight. Surely, a man that interned with Jonas Salk and Joseph Pulitzer can tell us what "temporary inconvenience" means?
Sadly Dr. Guerringue wasn't able to attain a third degree in history or he wouldn't disparage the millions of people who shed blood and life for freedom and liberty. As Ben Franklin said, "Those who give up essential liberty to purchase a little safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety."
We and all others who believe in freedom as deeply as we do, would rather die on our feet than live on our knees" — Franklin Roosevelt
Larry Day
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.