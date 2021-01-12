To the editor:
The end-of-the-year issues are always so great and Saturday's paper noting the passing of some real valley heroes and good folks was very moving.
I remember in high school applying for scholarships and seasonal jobs, and many of these men and women were so much a part of the process of learning how to become an actual adult.
I was, on the other hand, struck with serious sadness about the loss of Curtie Smith, who was one year behind me at Kennett High School and a close friend of one of my sisters. That smile broke hearts and healed them, too — he was funny and kind and almost always willing to find some good trouble to get into. My parents used to take us to Conway Cafe every couple of weeks so we could learn to "order out and eat at a restaurant," and Mardie Smith was as good a restaurant etiquette coach as anyone we knew.
My condolences and love to everyone who grieves these losses and misses those smiles. I didn't realize I missed them, too, until this week.
Larkin Warren
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.