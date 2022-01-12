To the editor:
I am writing as a concerned resident of Freedom.
The town’s planning board and board of selectmen are attempting to revise the current Freedom zoning ordinance to restrict homes as short-term rentals, thus taking away a fundamental and current right conveyed to all property owners in all residential districts.
The current ordinance allows STRs, specifically defining and permitting all residential dwelling units that are single family homes to be used for “owner occupancy, rental or lease.” (See Section 2202, No. 17 and 19).
The lack of a temporal limitation allows a property owner to rent their home on a short- or a long-term basis, without restriction. This may not be a big issue for some residents and property owners now, but if the property is willed to heirs, or if one’s circumstances change, their ability to leverage their property for supplemental income would be limited to 45 days, if granted a permit, which would not be easy to get.
This proposal will inevitably decrease property values, lower the town’s tax revenue, and reduce income of local businesses, and fail to increase local housing stock.
Only about 35-45 properties (or 2 percent of the housing stock vs 50 percent which are seasonal) in Freedom are STRs per AirDNA market analytics, which employ residents and local contractors (e.g., cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, etc.), all contributing to the local economy. These owners will likely be allowed to continue doing so, but anyone else will be restricted.
Freedom homeowners, educate yourselves and get involved before the vote of a few has a lasting impact on your future rights.
After the public hearing on Jan. 6, there will be one more public hearing on Jan. 20 to let your voice be heard.
Kyle Clifton
Freedom
