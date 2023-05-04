At the most recent N.H. Fish and Game Commission meeting in Concord, one of the commissioners stated that in 2025 he is going to propose a bobcat hunting and trapping season.
This particular commissioner is a director of the N.H. Trappers Association, and even before he was on the commission, he showed his desire to kill bobcats.
One of the reasons he gave was that all hunters should have a bobcat hide hanging on the wall of their hunting cabin.
Unfortunately, the goings on at Fish and Game rarely receive media attention. The commission is almost completely made up of people wanting to just protect and further their own interests.
Another commissioner stated he would never support what he perceives as any anti-hunting proposals after he called coyotes “vicious killers” and voted against giving the coyotes a break in their year-round hunting season so they could at least raise pups.
Then another commissioner said coyotes have no “moral compass” and was so angry that coyotes will occasionally kill deer to feed themselves.
These commissioners are very powerful people, and it is truly disheartening to listen to such blatant bias and outright hatred against nature’s essential predators. It is well past the time for this ruling body over our state’s precious wildlife to be overhauled. Please be ready to keep New Hampshire’s bobcats protected when the trappers try again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.