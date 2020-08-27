To the editor:
If it weren’t so sad, it would give me a chuckle. Republican Rep. Ed Comeau (R-Brookfield) has been at the county table for years and is complaining about the county. GOP Carroll County Commissioner Amanda Bevard is making excuses for the county commission she leads. GOP Selectman Jonathan Smith of Ossipee, a town that is having all sorts of trouble with its own finances (due in large part to the Gov. Chris Sununu’s lousiness in funding public education), takes time from his town’s meeting to throw shade at the county.
When the GOP was in the majority in county government just two years ago, the county was in the paper all the time due to bullying, poor oversight, and mismanagement.
The Democrats have been in the majority just shy of two years and the three GOP commissioners have finally acquiesced and agreed to hire a CFO.
Bevard wants to clone county Finance Director Kathy Armstrong, but Armstrong’s calls for help and her shining a light on concerns is nothing new. Thanks to the Sun for writing this story and for paying a little attention to things a bit to the south as it doesn’t always do.
The health of the county should concern folks in the north. News stories about the messiness of county government matter. Though the Democrats have just the slimmest of a majority at the county table, things are slowly getting better. Ask the state representatives. They’ll tell you it’s far more fair than before.
Voters: Choose Democrats who are running for state representatives where you are. When Democrats are at the table of leadership, we can be sure that data and facts and reason will be used.
Vote Bob Pustell and Chip Albee for county commissioners this fall, too. Let them lead the continued fixing. Your vote matters.
Knute Ogren
Effingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.