To the editor:
When reading the letters to the editor, I always pay attention to letters written by former state representative Karen Umberger. She is not mean-spirited in the way she pushes back at progress, which I value.
Unlike some who write incessantly to the Sun who are angry about, say, LGBTQ people being treated fairly, or towns that are deciding to manage things in a more sustainable way, or leaders who are working to create a fairer tax structure so that our schools are better funded, Ms. Umberger’s letters are absent any of that meanness.
But the other thing Ms. Umberger’s letters lack are persuasive, new thinking. In Thursday’s letter to the editor, for instance, Umberger calls out Rep. Jerry Knirk for being in favor of a commission that will bring about a fairer way of drawing lines in the state.
Among her arguments: Democrats simply want to grow government. Now, I happen to be a Democrat so I was interested in finding out this information about myself. Here, all along, I’ve been thinking that, as a Democrat, I was for creating, supporting and fine-tuning systems that will ensure fairness. Fair systems don’t always need more money and more eyes.
But I do think that lots of our systems that seem to be failing are ones lacking oversight, that are absent bi-partisanship, and that are making it harder for those who are historically marginalized. Ms. Umberger seems to be gearing up for running for office and is using tired, old thinking about Dems being spenders and Dems being big-government.
Ugh. Now, of course I hope voters will vote blue again this November. But more than that, I hope Conway voters will just vote for ones who are committed to thinking in newer ways. Please.
Knute Ogren
Effingham
