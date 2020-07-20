To the editor:
When my Gay Pride flags were ripped down and stolen from my property in early June, I was frazzled and stunned. As we’ve read in the Sun, the lousiness toward marginalized ones is alive and well. That lousiness is enabled by political leaders, church communities and leadership at the local newspaper which seems to sometimes be unaware of the damage it allows.
We have one party — the Democrats — which is supportive and driven to bring about every bit of justice, every civil right, to LGBTQ persons. Why? Because LGBTQ persons are citizens and deserving of every civil right that is due every citizen. Leaders of the Republican Party, nationally and locally, are either overtly lousy or shamefully silent. Don’t vote for Republicans who remain silent and thereby enable their party's lousiness.
Some churches intentionally declare that LGBTQ persons are welcome. Other churches are not safe and welcoming. Consider whether you are supporting an unsupportive church.
There is a growing number of people who are raising awareness about the choices the Sun makes regarding some columns it chooses to print. Alec Kerr’s excellent column and the many letters from the region’s citizens that call out lousiness have been wonderful. I hope people will continue pushing back as a way of helping the Sun's leadership — and that the Sun will try harder.
Little by little, things will get better. Keep speaking up!
Knute Ogren
Effingham
