To the editor:
Rep. Karen Umberger has now been named chair of a committee in Concord. The unhealthy leadership of the N.H. GOP knows that Umberger will help them with their chaotic vision.
She has enabled all of their lousiness: anti-choice for women, anti-public schools, and anti-federal money for COVID-19 related protections. Are those on the political spectrum’s left, center-left, center, and center-right paying attention?
Electing Umberger back in 2020 rather than Ellin Leonard, the Democrat in that race, has consequences. Rather than Ms. Leonard’s commitment to green energy, woman’s right to choose, justice for LGBTQ and Black/Brown neighbors, and ensuring voter rights — the people of District 2 took Rep. Umberger’s word on her self-labeling of being a centrist, and Umberger was able to squeak out the win by less than 80 votes.
Is Umberger a centrist? It’s just not true. Her voting record doesn’t show centrist views and her enabling of the GOP’s anti-vaccine, anti-science, anti-fairness doesn’t show centrists views either. Unlike Rep. Bill Marsh, who recently had the integrity and ethic to step away from the Republican Party in recognition that the GOP has gone off the rails, Ms. Umberger is now helping to lead the chaos.
I invite the people of Chatham, Eaton, Hale’s Location and Conway to recognize that they made a big mistake in voting for Umberger in 2020. You took her word that she was a centrist and she probably knew that lots of people wouldn’t pay attention to whether it was truthful.
She is now not only enabling chaos in Concord, but helping to lead it. People of the valley, stop voting for people just because they seem nice (Ms. Umberger gives off a vibe of niceness). Vote for people with actual voting records that match your sense of things. Strange times, indeed.
Knute Ogren
Effingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.