I am writing to thank the people of Fryeburg who twice elected me to serve as a member of the town select board. As I am nearing the end of my second term, I was delighted to discover that four people have stepped up to run for the two open seats.
While I have enjoyed representing the voters over the past six years, I am a firm believer in term limits and am encouraging people to run who might provide a different perspective to the board.
With that in mind, I was delighted to learn that Greg Huang-Dale has stepped forth to run and I highly recommend that strong consideration be given to his candidacy.
Greg is a teacher at Fryeburg Academy, a strong supporter of the environment, and has experience serving on town committees including time as chair of the Age Friendly Task Force, where I was impressed with both his passion as well as his easy manner and leadership skills that shone through in the work that we did together to make the community more age friendly.
The other person I ask folks to consider is Chiye Harper. When my term is up in June, we will not have a woman on the board and to my knowledge Harper is the only woman running. She has recently served the town on the budget committee, one of the most time intensive boards we have, and I think she would be an excellent addition to the select board.
I intend to remain active in promoting projects I think are important to all residents and no I am not giving up my fight for ADA-compliant sidewalks in the village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.