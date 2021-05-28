To the editor:
North Conway was previously voted the #1 place to vacation in New Hampshire. Where the community welcomed folks from all over the world to come visit, and where we all enjoyed sharing why we love to live, work and play in the Mount Washington Valley.
The recent mean-spirited letters by full-time residents who don’t like tourists have changed all of that. As have the failure of Conway officials to do the right thing for the community as it relates to balancing the rights of permanent residents to enjoy their homes in peace, and the rights of second homeowners to rent their residential properties to families for residential use to help cover their expenses when they can’t use it.
One of the best things my husband and I love about the community we have lived in for 46 and 23 years respectively is meeting strangers from other parts of the country and around the world. I felt sad for the letter writers who implied there is something wrong with people they don’t know vacationing in their neighborhood.
That is one of the best things about living in a tourist town! We have met and made friends with so many people while out at a restaurant, bar, hiking, in a lift line or coffee shop.
Not everyone is as fortunate as we are to be able to live here. Today’s visitor could be next year’s permanent resident. Instead of being close-minded and hateful towards folks you don’t know try opening your heart and being generous about sharing this beautiful place we call home.
Kimberly Clarke
Fryeburg, Maine
