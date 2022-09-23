To the editor:
As the November election approaches, it’s important for us to take a hard look at those Republicans who consider themselves moderate.
New Hampshire is one of the many states that is under increasing threats from the radical right. We have, of course, the Free Staters as well as those Liberty Alliance folks, who share a common goal: to dismantle democracy.
They toss around the word “freedom” like it’s a hot potato while they rob the Educational Trust Fund of millions of public school dollars that are then siphoned to private and religious schools, or to home-schooled children, most of whom have never been in a public school setting. Our property taxes are sure to increase as a result of this new legislation.
Our own Sen. Jeb Bradley and Rep. Karen Umberger support these Educational Freedom Accounts. And while both consider themselves “pro-choice,” they still voted for the 24-week abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest. Additionally, both support a more restrictive voter bill that is now state law. In fact, Sen. Bradley sponsored SB 418.
Lest we forget, our governor is far from moderate. His ties to the libertarian Koch Industries go back to his father, John, who went to MIT with David Koch. Since then, Sununu family members — including the governor — have consistently voted against any action addressing climate change in their various positions in and out of government. Do you wonder why our energy bills are so high and why we lag behind other states with investments in renewable energy? The fossil fuel industry contributes heavily to the governor’s campaign.
And, of course, Sununu supports the most expansive school voucher program in the nation, since it’s backed by Koch Industries.
On Nov. 8, vote for those candidates who will truly represent the people of N.H. and who will continue to support democracy.
Kim Fudge
Conway
