In a recent letter, Karen Umberger took issue with Rep. Tom Buco's no vote on the state budget.
Umberger highlighted some of the good aspects of the proposal. However, she failed to educate the public in the many bad aspects of both HB 1, the budget bill, and HB 2, the budget trailer.
For example, HB1 appropriates nearly $60 million from the Education Trust Fund to the Education Freedom Account, a whopping 1,800 percent increase from the $3.3 million appropriated last term.
The EFA program was enacted to be a cost-saving way to provide school choice for public students. In fact, it has been primarily used to subsidize students already in private education.
The proposal also makes significant and unnecessary changes to the trust fund by moving education spending-including school building aid and special education to the General Fund.
Moreover, HB 1 contains no increase in school building aid. The majority actually rejected $75 million that was included in the governor's recommended budget. While the public education funding is increased, it does not benefit property poor communities, just the wealthy ones.
HB 2 also expands eligibility for the EFA program to households making up to $105,000 annually with no guardrails or accountability in place that would protect the taxpayer even though the minority in the committee proposed it. All of the above proposals will exert a major burden on property taxpayers.
Furthermore, HB 1 contains a $22 million back-of-the budget reduction to the Department of Health and Human Services even with $96 million in surplus funds that could be used to fund critical services.
As for HB 2, it removes $15 million from InvestNH and $10 million from the affordable housing fund, a recommended budget from the governor. This, despite the fact that we have record-low vacancy rates. HB2 would also prohibit future community college system employees from participating in the state retirement system. How are we to attract quality employees this way?
Call your representatives and tell them to make amendments to the budget bill that will benefit the taxpayers, public education, and housing for the people of N.H. Remind them that we fund what we value.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.