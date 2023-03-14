To the editor:
On Thursday, March 16, state representatives will vote on HB 514, a bill that would essentially ban books in schools and institutions of higher learning, including museums.
Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) has claimed it is a bill that protects children from obscene content. In fact, it is nothing but a thinly disguised ban on books. We are seeing the effects of such bans that promote “child protection” playing out in Florida, where teachers, fearing they will be charged with a third-degree felony, have emptied their classroom libraries of all books.
The bill would allow just one parent or guardian to lodge a complaint to the school principal before eventually finding its way to the state Department of Education.
Please know that there are already procedures in place for parents to prohibit their child from reading books in the school library or classroom. This bill would allow for a wholesale ban on reading materials that one person or party may find objectionable.
In my long reading life, I have found many books to be written in poor taste or just plain offensive. I just choose to stop reading them. In fact, there are some parts of the Bible that are filled with violent acts such as sexual assault and murder as well as the promotion of slavery and polygamy. Shall we ban this book as well?
Moreover, Reps. Cordelli and Jonathan Smith (R-Ossipee) have also submitted an amendment to a bill (HB 533 which failed last session) that would enable the Commissioner of Education to subpoena licensed educators if he thinks they are in violation of the banned concepts law. As written, the commissioner himself could walk into a public school classroom and hand a teacher a subpoena in front of students.
The continuing assault on and sabotage of public education by representatives here in Carroll County and elsewhere in the state is nothing but a shameful attempt to intimidate educators, undermine and eventually eliminate public education. Please contact your representatives and tell them to vote no on HB 514.
Kim Fudge
Conway
