As local rural hospitals have cut services or closed entirely and as rural medical care in general becomes more scarce, Carroll County has been fortunate to have the well-run county owned Mountain View Community nursing home in Ossipee. Unfortunately, it, too, is beginning to unravel. The current financial situation is unsustainable as it relates to paying overtime and for agency nurses. Still, more than 20 nursing positions remain open.
Other nursing homes are facing similar fates and when things get really bad, they are sold to private equity, other private firms or individuals, who too often put profits and stockholder interests first and patient care second.
The outcomes can verge on the criminal, with our elderly neighbors stuck in soulless warehouses, lacking basic services like regular assistance with bathing and turning patients to prevent bed sores. They stop serving appealing and nutritious meals and cut basic exercise and mental stimulation programs. The places often reek of urine and feces.
On May 2 at 7 p.m., a panel of experts will put a spotlight on “The Nursing Home Crisis in New Hampshire,” with a specific focus on Mountain View. The panel members for this Zoom event include: Dr. William Marsh, a former state representative, Rep. Chuck Grassie of Stafford County, Rep. Anita Burroughs of Bartlett and Belknap County Commissioner Hunter Taylor.
Nursing homes are rarely on people’s minds until they themselves, family members or friends need the 24/7 care that only well run nursing homes can provide. Let’s not wait until it is too late to save Mountain View.
