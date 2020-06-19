To the editor:
This is a follow-up to Nicole Nordlund's letter about welcoming visitors to the valley. I grew up in Madison and though I no longer live there full-time, I own a home there and my family is here. I recently visited but honestly thought long and hard about taking the trip given the current sentiment about visitors.
We respect your concern about an influx of visitors. Those of us in Massachusetts have seen too clearly what COVID-19 can do to neighbors, friends, family members, towns, communities and our state. The majority of us are diligent and respectful of social distancing and recommendations for wearing masks.
I was absolutely shocked when I entered New Hampshire to see the lack of masks when out in public. Stopped for an ice cream, the only ones with masks appeared to be those with Massachusetts license plates and the older generation of New Hampshire folks.
Stopped for coffee — no masks and no gloves. Stopped to pick up food, no masks for any of the restaurant workers nor any gloves. When I inquired, they said the sliding glass window was enough. I watched five or six workers going about the restaurant within inches of each other without a care.
It makes me scared for the Granite State. Perhaps they don't realize what lurks on their doorstep. Wearing masks and gloves are to protect others as much as they are to protect ourselves.
We will visit, we will be diligent. We'd like our hosts to be as well. We are all in this together.
Kim Feinstein
Acton, Mass.
