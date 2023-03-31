To the editor:
Previous school board chair Joe Lentini is living in a fantasy world if he believes what he wrote in his recent letter.
Previous school board chair Joe Lentini is living in a fantasy world if he believes what he wrote in his recent letter.
Joe’s hubris, ego and utter disrespect for parents that pay the SAU 9 bills are only surpassed by his disconnect with reality. Joe’s record is marred with a passive-aggressive approach to parents that do not agree with him and an outright agenda to discredit parents because Joe believes they are just not as smart as him.
My personal but negative experiences with Joe started with a pandemic response committee Zoom meeting in 2020. Seemingly, several of the committee members did not know that there were parents online. During the meeting, there was a discussion denigrating parents’ concerns by several attendees, including the Bartlett nurse calling parents “crazies.”
Nonetheless, Joe joined the conversation and agreed with derogatory comments. Also on the call was superintendent Kevin Richard, neither Joe nor Richard pushed back against those insulting parents that pay their salaries. An NH RSA 91-A request for emails from SAU 9 also confirmed this blatant disdain for parents.
Joe’s record is a miserable failure, lower standardized test scores each year are now the norm. How is that strategic plan working out Joe? Joe also disregarded parents’ constitutional rights and my many emails, never giving the courtesy of a reply. Joe also attempted to ram through a public comment policy where a parent could be banned if Joe didn’t like the use of certain language, which would have certainly violated The New York Times v. Sullivan Supreme Court ruling.
Joe also forced several parents to show their medical information to him when he was attempting to enforce a draconian masking policy. The governor’s executive order detailed numerous exceptions to the masking order, but Joe did not recognize these exceptions because he knew better.
Joe’s characterization of parents in his letter is misplaced, further criticizing parents that are passionate about their children’s well-being and are attempting to set an example by exercising their constitutionally protected rights that Joe does not respect.
Joe, please go home.
Kevin Clifford
Madison
