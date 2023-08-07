To the editor:

In response to George Epstein’s op-ed, “You’re Getting Warmer Part 1,” where kudos are in order to Epstein for admitting he has a “college sophomore level” knowledge in chemistry and physics, but respectfully, his information is propaganda.

Tags

(2) comments

MikeCorthell
MikeCorthell

Did you work for Pacific Gas and Electric?

Report Add Reply
dicktilton
dicktilton

Dr Clauser's Nobel Prize winning field is quantum mechanics. He is NOT a Climate Scientist, and his opinion has been condemned by actual climate scientists. The vast majority of Climate Scientists, armed with a lot of carefully researched data derived from ancient tree, ice, and soil samples - as well as historical data - have analyzed their findings with the help of supercomputers. Their findings show that our current climate emergency is the result of CO2 levels higher than any other time in the last 30 million years. This more recent rise in CO2 levels started with the advent of the coal-fueled Industrial Revolution, which began @1760. I'm not a Climate Expert, but I know better than to listen to a climate denier who isn't either. Mr. Clifford is beating a dead horse, trying to revive a long-disproven Right Wing theory that the mess we're in is not our fault. It certainly is our fault - and it's our most sacred and urgent duty to do something about it.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.