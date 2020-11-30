To the editor:
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen was recently reelected to the United States Senate to serve six more years.
She accomplished this while never denouncing or, more importantly, condemning socialism.
Socialism removes individual achievement from the very fabric of society. Just look at what has taken place in Venezuela and Cuba over the years. It has destroyed one’s opportunity to work hard and reap the benefits.
People like Bernie Sanders and members of the so-called Squad in the House of Representatives preach Socialism while Sen. Shaheen says nothing. Voters of New Hampshire may assume that they are immune to this; however, they are not.
The good citizens of Venezuela actually elected a socialist who immediately took control of the banks, transportation, oil, etc., which has resulted in the demise of the entire country.
In the recent election, the citizens of New Hampshire did not seize the opportunity to send Sen. Shaheen home, which is a shame. She will continue to quietly support socialism by saying nothing.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
