To the editor:
Let’s have a round of applause for the two U.S. senators and representatives who will vote to spend $1.9 trillion for what is called a COVID bill.
Actually, 9 percent of the money will go to COVID relief while the rest will be under the control of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to give to Blue states like New York and California. These states never balance their budget, which is required by law in the state of New Hampshire.
Much of the money will go to the border to pay for education classes in air-conditioned buildings for illegal migrants. I’m sorry, undocumented migrants.
You might ask, why are they undocumented? The answer is that they have been determine to be illegal. Try to figure this out.
American children cannot go to school, and homeless people, many of whom are veterans, continue to live on the streets while billions go to this silly, wasteful spending.
Is this really the New Hampshire way?
A recent Senate candidate, Corky Messner, warned uis about this, and he was right.
The real question is when will the voters learn?
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.