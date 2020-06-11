To the editor:
The majority of people in this country truly support protest as it is protected in the Constitution.
However, destroying someone's property is not protected in the Constitution and people across this country are disgusted at what they are seeing. There is no excuse regardless of the issue at hand.
The system will provide justice as it should, and no one should try to take matters into their own hands. When this happens, the results is anarchy, plain and simple.
The destruction of private property on a massive scale is the very reason President Donald Trump will be re-elected to another term.
It is a big country with 350 million people, the majority of which are very good and well meaning. They respect this country and what it stands for.
The haters respect nothing.
Respectfully,
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
