To the editor:
Wolfeboro voters are being asked to approve nine zoning amendments, questions 2-10 on our March 14 ballot.
To the editor:
Wolfeboro voters are being asked to approve nine zoning amendments, questions 2-10 on our March 14 ballot.
Although each year since 1970 I have voted for all of the zoning amendments recommended by our planning board, this year, I will be voting no on all nine.
For decades, each of our zoning changes seem to have been worded so that voters could readily understand the substance and reason for each change being proposed. While this year’s articles contain many N.H. RSA titles and numerals, there is very little in the way of explanation.
Despite having attended the planning board’s August public forum and its hearings on Dec. 6 and 20, the primary purposes and effects of this year’s amendments remained unclear.
However, when I recently searched my past town reports for the actual wording of those earlier voter-approved amendments, I quickly discovered the source of my confusion. Our zoning amendments since 2021 have not been written in the clear, voter-friendly wording of the previous decades.
Please go to the first page of our town website, www.WolfeboroNH.us, and read the zoning articles 2-10 on pages 2-4 of the 2023 warrant, or read pages 8-10 of the just-released annual town report 2022. If you understand and support any of the nine articles, by all means vote yes.
If, however, you are left with questions about how some (or all) of the zoning amendments might affect your use of property or their effect on our town, then please join me in voting no on the March 14 ballot — and insist that all future zoning amendments be more clearly written.
Ken Perry
Wolfeboro
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.