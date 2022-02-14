God bless Canada, for they have the guts to show us the way. Our country, on the other hand, seems broken.
The Truckers Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, Canada, has been ongoing for about two weeks. They have been accused of being a fringe minority, among other vile names, by a prime minister acting as a dictator.
In typical dictator fashion he attempted to have them towed out, but thanks to freedom-loving tow truck companies who refused to do his dirty work, Little Justin decided to conspire with Go Fund Me to freeze/steal the approximate $10 million that had been donated to the truckers.
He then ordered his police to steal the trucker’s fuel. Then a judge ordered the police to return the stolen fuel, but when they did it was found to be contaminated with water. More fuel was donated by citizens and despite the court order, the police stole that as well. Seems to me that police who would follow such orders might as well remove the law enforcement shield from their uniform and replace it with a swastika! All this because these freedom loving truckers want nothing more than their God given right of my body my choice, no mandates.
Now, citizens are coming forward, yet again, via Give Send Go, to help these truckers and approximately $8 million has been donated. Sadly, we hear a court order has frozen and is attempting to steal that money as well.
These brave Canadian truckers, who refuse to back down despite all the setbacks, have now inspired Freedom Convoys across the globe. Finally we now hear of a Freedom Convoy that is due to start here in America, going from California to DC.
What of our police? Will they need to trade their shields for swastikas as well? And what of our citizens? Will they be as supportive as the Canadian citizens have been? What would our ancestors think of us if we didn’t support such fights for our rights and freedoms? These same ancestors who fought bravely in numerous wars to preserve them. A lot of people have become sheep lately, following and blindly doing what the alphabet networks via our government is telling them. Other people prefer to be lions and follow in their ancestors’ footsteps and fight to keep their rights and freedoms as written in the Declaration of Independence and our Constitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.