To the editor:
My family has had a few encounters with our local health-care system since the start of COVID-19. I would like to make sure these facilities get the recognition they truly deserve.
At the very start of this, two of my children were due for their well-child exams at Saco River Medical Group. We were a little apprehensive to go to a doctor’s office at that time; however, they were well ahead of the game in their preparations to keep patients and staff safe. From check-in to being seen in a freshly cleaned exam room to check-out, we felt confident that every staff member was doing everything they could to protect us. A few weeks into the stay-at-home order, one of our other children needed to be evaluated, and one of the nurse practitioners at SRMG walk-in agreed to a telehealth visit so we wouldn’t have to worry about exposure. I am so appreciative that my daughter was well cared for without needing to be seen in person.
Recently I had to go to Women’s Health at Memorial Hospital for something that I didn’t want to wait on. Although the providers were only seeing certain patients at the time, Dr. Madnick allowed me to come right in to get checked out. It was decided that I should have further testing done in the imaging department and I was scheduled the same day.
From the time I walked into the building, it was clear that strict procedures had been implemented for patient and staff protection. I was screened as soon as I walked in, and there were distancing markers throughout each department to show patients exactly where to stand while waiting.
Dr. Madnick, Kersten, Lisa, Jodie, and Dr. Kustan were extremely professional, caring and accommodating, and I felt at ease the entire time I was there. The hospital could not be doing a more thorough job of keeping everyone safe in such uncertain times and their hard work did not go unnoticed. I would implore anyone who has a medical concern to contact your doctor; don’t put it off out of fear of potential COVID-19 exposure. If your PCP feels that you should be evaluated in person, rest assured that they have procedures in place for your safety and you will be well taken care of.
Thank you to our wonderful health-care facilities for taking COVID-19 seriously and ensuring your patients’ safety. We are grateful to all of the hospital and clinic staff members who continue to show up to work every day — you are each so special. Thank you.
Kelli Airey
Conway
