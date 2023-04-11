To the editor:

Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) agrees with conservatives that children should be supported and encouraged to read books and that books should not be banned. In a recent letter she wrote, “I believe that parents should be able to decide which books their children read, and that not all books are age appropriate.” She somehow managed to reiterate what conservatives have been saying about the age-inappropriate books that are reported to be available in school libraries and public libraries.

