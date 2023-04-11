Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) agrees with conservatives that children should be supported and encouraged to read books and that books should not be banned. In a recent letter she wrote, “I believe that parents should be able to decide which books their children read, and that not all books are age appropriate.” She somehow managed to reiterate what conservatives have been saying about the age-inappropriate books that are reported to be available in school libraries and public libraries.
However, her attempts to stifle the voice of conservative letter writers are of grave concern.
Freedom of the press is enshrined in both our state and national Constitutions. Rep. Burroughs has the audacity to comment on what The Conway Daily Sun chooses to publish. For someone who is against the banning of books, one would expect to see more respect for the free speech of those who differ from her.
Additionally, Rep. Burroughs made a very interesting statement. She seems to think that permitting the death of babies, born alive during an abortion, is murder. How does Rep. Burroughs differentiate the act of murdering a pre-born child in the womb from doing so after the child is born?
Rep. Burroughs knows we have laws against murder and penalties for committing that crime however, she voted to eliminate the civil and criminal penalties in the Fetal Life Protection Act which render that law ineffective.
Furthermore, Rep. Burroughs thinks it is OK to negate someone’s truth. She called a woman who testified that she was an abortion survivor a liar. She states that no baby has ever died in this manner in New Hampshire.
However, we would have no way of knowing whether that was true because New Hampshire is one of three states that do not collect abortion statistics. In fact, for the fifth time in six years, the House recently voted down a bill to collect these statistics. According to the Abortion Survivors Network, it is possible that approximately 1,734 born alive abortions occur in the U.S. each year. The Network has contact with 650 survivors. It is highly probable that this has occurred in New Hampshire.
