To the editor:
Sen. Harold French and his proposed SB 249 would allow the state to overreach its authority by banning towns from creating their own zoning ordinances regarding STRs, this is more than egregious.Every town has unique challenges when it comes to protecting their residents and providing areas for commerce. This is being touted as a private property rights bill, but owners do not have unlimited rights to do what they choose with their property. Many residential ordinances prohibit raising farm animals, running a motorcycle shop or operating a shooting range.
The N.H. Supreme Court ruled in Working Stiff Partners vs. Portsmouth that STR activity “constitutes a transient occupancy similar to a hotel, motel, rooming house, or boarding house,” which is unquestionably is a commercial use. Many residential zones prohibit commercial and business activity to protect the quality of life for the residents who choose to live in a non-commercial area. If passed, SB 249 would more than significantly impact residential neighborhoods throughout the state.
Courts have upheld additional ordinances (Kearsarge Lighting Precinct) by determining that the use was prohibited. As the courts consistently rule that operating STRs is a non-residential activity, the towns now have legal support to begin protecting the rights of the property owners that do not want to live in a neighborhood full of unsupervised motels or as one suggested an inn without an innkeeper.
I would also question a bill that is being supported by the Realtors association and MWV Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals as they would profit while the rest of us are left to deal with the irreversible negative consequences of losing our neighborhoods.
If this passes where could a family with young children or elderly couple live and be guaranteed that an unsupervised transient occupancy motel doesn’t pop up next door?
Kathy Koziell
Madison
