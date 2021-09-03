To the editor:
Whoever came up with the slogan Walk Away, Joe, Please, has found their poster child.
This faux presidential occupier of our country’s top leadership has forgotten many things, including the fact that he works for We The People.
How absolutely shameful he has mostly refused to answer questions from his racketeering media, the same media that put this imposter in office.
These English words are why our language exists: inept, feckless, incompetent, incapable, unable, clumsy, unclean, clumsy and treasonous liar.
We The People immediately absorb the aftermath of actions imposed by those who voted for this imbecile, but more pointedly and consequentially, voted against Trump. Oh those terrible Tweets and news bytes.
This Presidential-Walk-Away Campaign has accomplished untold ramifications with the guidance of his evil, lying, pathetic administration and appointees.
Dear Biden Voter, if you haven’t discovered the error of your way then please keep your bumper sticker, your yard sign, your “Biden, please let us in” T-shirt. The invaders from all over the planet will know where to get support, hopefully housing, surely food and money.
For nearly 50 years inept Joe has never failed to fail.
We conservatives do forgive. We do not forget. Please become an informed voter, someone who does the sometimes difficult research to find the actual truth.
We know you did not find the way to understand before Nov. 3.
Do you understand now?
Do your homework. Do your research. Branch out from your rut. You too, Q Slydah.
If nothing else, nothing else at all, remember the Constitution of the United States of America, a document older than any living human, deeper, more profound and more blood shed for, more desired, more sacrificed for than any other single event in human history, this same document states “We The People” are the majority.
Kathy Finney
Albany
