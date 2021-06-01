To the editor:
Where once the American Flag was lowered to honor the passing if an American dignitary, it is now lowered for each and every murder in our country.
The occupier of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is complicit in the dark drive to diminish the ages old reasons for our flag. Here we arrive at Memorial Day Weekend. Of what great remembrance will the American Flag convey this historical weekend when, for the entirety of the occupiers' stay, the flag has been at half staff? As is the purpose of this faux presidency and his cohorts, the American Flag was immediately downgraded to the basest of representations.
Be assured that the once prevalent, inspiring, revered, and honored American flag is being desecrated directly from the current occupier of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for a purpose.
It is, and has been, the Left's purpose to downgrade and eliminate all unifying symbols of patriotism. They are the group who introduced the idea that students had the "choice" to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. I've made clear in prior contacts to this publication subversion, dereliction, suppression, cautionary, hypocrisy, untrustworthiness remain the glaring spotlight of this prevenient administration. We continually see it in plain sight.
Quoting Madonna, (not the fake idol of the fake "Catholic president," but the foul pop sensation of the 1980s) "I've thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House." Remember that?
I'll add that the Democrat decried, fake "armed insurrection" of Jan. 6, 2021, came far too early.
Any American Flag should be flown upside down as our country is in dire trouble, really just this side of death if not for great patriots willing to save her.
Kathy Finney
Albany
