To the editor:
My husband and I want to thank the kind, caring couple from Massachusetts who are staying at Snowvillage Inn in Eaton.
My husband was moving a large door that shifted and when he tried to steady it, he fell and the door landed on him. This couple was driving by and happened to witness the accident. They immediately turned around and came back to offer assistance and to make sure he was not hurt.
We expressed our gratitude for them taking the time and for caring enough to return to check on him and the wife who was holding her mask to her face said we all need to look out for each other. So we want to thank this couple once again for being the kind of caring people we all need in our lives.
Kathy and Perley Day
Eaton
