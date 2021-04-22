To the editor:
Is it lost on anyone that our American Flag has been in a near constant state of half staff since the current occupier of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue took control? Indeed most of the world is in mourning since that cold, dark winter day.
One of the homes I pass regularly has it right. I remember the day when I saw their flag displayed upside down. Absolutely appropriate due to the fact that this country’s death certificate was signed on Nov. 3, 2020, and again in the days of January 2021 when the mighty pen was revealed.
Our country is in sudden, dire trouble, and it’s very life is in jeopardy. More flags need to be flown upside down, whether at half staff or full.
Kathleen Finney
Albany
